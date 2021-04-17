KSE-100 Index retreats: BRIndex100 inches up

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday remained in the green throughout the session and closed on a positive note with low trading activities. BRIndex100 gained 8.75 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,871.69 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,894.98 and an intraday low of 4,862.94 points. Volumes stood at 156.477 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 25,688.27 points, down 14.23 points or 0.06 percent with a turnover of 71.691 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index inched up by 75.45 points or 0.17 percent and closed at 45,305.63 points. Trading activities remained extremely low as daily volumes on ready counter declined to 173.522 million shares as compared to 347.665 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $1.117 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 1.0 billion to Rs 7.904 trillion. Out of total 366 active scrips, 207 closed in positive and 139 in negative while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

Ghani Glo. Hol was the volumes leader with 21.518 million shares and increased by Rs 2.35 to close at Rs 33.71 followed by Telecard Limited that gained Rs 0.24 to close at Rs 12.61 with 21.447 million shares. Sapphire Textile and Bhanero Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 58.28 and Rs 54.90 respectively to close at Rs 933.33 and Rs 949.90 while Pak Tobacco and Wyeth Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 37.97 and Rs 29.00 respectively to close at Rs 1500.00 and Rs 970.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 77.43 points or 0.87 percent to close at 9,019.17 points with total turnover of 2.261 million shares.

BR Cement Index closed at 7,265.26, up 0.45 points or 0.01 percent with 6.664 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 29.39 points or 0.34 percent to close at 8,596.39 points with 7.550 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 25.44 points or 0.46 percent to close at 5,521.80 points with 1.720 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 5.99 points or 0.15 percent to close at 3,977.87 points with 4.312 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index added 21.2 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,958.21 points with 64.179 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market inched up further at the brink of earnings season, with an increase of 241 points during the session and closing plus 75 points.

Financial results of key companies are due in the coming week, which kept the interest alive although trading volumes remained thin. Cyclicals including Cement, Steel and Autos performed relatively better. Small caps were favored by investors in comparison with blue chips, whereby GGL which fell on Thursday bounced back. On the other hand, TELE continued moving upwards despite the meteoric rise this stock has seen in the recent past.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (up 27 points), Technology (up 19 points), Fertilizer (up 18 points), Autos (up 13 points) and Auto Parts (up 10 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include ENGRO (up 16 points), TRG (up 15 points), HBL (up 9 points), HUBC (up 7 points) and PSMC (up 7 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include PAKT (down 11 points), DGKC (down 7 points), FCCL (down 5 points), PPL (down 5 points) and FFBL (down 4 points).

