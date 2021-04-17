ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 17 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 147,234 tonnes of cargo comprising 111,865 tonnes of import cargo and 35,369 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 111,865 tonnes comprised of 59,937 tonnes of containerised cargo; 18,383 tonnes of bulk cargo; 11,880 tonnes of rock phosphate; 20,292 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo and 1,373 tonnes of DAP.

The total export cargos of 35,369 tonnes comprised of 27,241 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,028 tonnes of clinkers and 3,100 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

A total of 6,884 containers were handled out of which 3,793 were of imports and 3,091 were of exports. 3,793 import containers comprised of 1,333 of 20s and 1,227 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 00 of 20s and 03 of 40s. Export containers 3,091 comprised of 561 of 20s and 388 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 124 of 20s and 815 of 40s.

There were 06 ships namely Koa Lumba, Mystras, Worldera 2,MOL Grandeur, MSC Levina and Sea Fortune carrying containers, tankers soyabean seeds and clinkers are currently at the berths.

There were 07 ships namely Soldoy, X-Press Bardsey, Independent Spirit, Bernadette, KMTC Mumbai, Winter Sun and Nefeli sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 02 ships namely Sea Fortune and Kota Lumba expected to sail on 16 04 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

