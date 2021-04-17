KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 16, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 152.60 152.90 DKK 24.33 24.43 SAUDIA RIYAL 40.55 40.75 NOK 17.96 18.06 UAE DIRHAM 41.55 41.75 SEK 17.87 17.97 EURO 182.00 183.50 AUD $ 116.80 117.90 UK POUND 209.50 211.00 CAD $ 120.50 121.70 JAPANI YEN 1.38194 1.40194 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 164.28 165.28 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021