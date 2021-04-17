Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
17 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 16, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 152.60 152.90 DKK 24.33 24.43
SAUDIA RIYAL 40.55 40.75 NOK 17.96 18.06
UAE DIRHAM 41.55 41.75 SEK 17.87 17.97
EURO 182.00 183.50 AUD $ 116.80 117.90
UK POUND 209.50 211.00 CAD $ 120.50 121.70
JAPANI YEN 1.38194 1.40194 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 164.28 165.28 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.