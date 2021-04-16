ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Indian rates dip, Vietnam prices touch 5-month low

Reuters 16 Apr 2021

BANGKOK: India’s rice export rates dipped this week on a weaker rupee, with exporters worried that upcoming shipments could be impacted by a worsening coronavirus situation, while Vietnamese prices fell to a five-month low due to lower domestic crop quality.

Top exporter India’s 5 percent broken parboiled variety fell to a near three-month low of $388 to $392 per tonne, from last week’s $390-$395.

The rupee fell to a nine-month trough this week, increasing traders’ margin from overseas sales.

“Export demand is good, but shipments could get affected in the coming week if coronavirus cases continue to rise with the current pace,” said an exporter based in Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

India reported a record 200,739 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, with business owners flagging disruptions to supply chains from restrictions imposed by states to curb the rapid surge.

In Bangladesh, domestic rice prices went up after it began a week-long lockdown on Wednesday as infections reached around 7,000 cases a day in the last two weeks, from below 300 in February.

“Lockdown is already killing us and the price hike will do the rest,” said Mohammad Alam, a rickshaw puller in Dhaka.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world’s third-biggest rice producer, has accelerated imports to recover depleted stocks.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice fell to $485-$495 per tonne on Thursday, its lowest level since Dec. 10 last year, from a range of $495-$500 last week.

“Prices have fallen as the quality of winter-spring rice declines towards the end of the harvest,” a trader based in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said.

Exporters said they are focusing on fulfilling contracts signed earlier and are hesitant to sign new contracts due to high shipping costs. Markets in Thailand were closed this week on account of the Thai New Year.

rice price asia rice rice crop India’s rice export rates domestic rice prices

Asia rice: Indian rates dip, Vietnam prices touch 5-month low

POL products’ prices slashed

PM, China’s envoy discuss CPEC projects

Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Personal income tax: FBR trying to reduce number of slabs to 5

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Citigroup exits 13 global consumer banking markets

Afghan peace process: Troop pullout should coincide with progress: FO

US sanctions Russia, Moscow reacts angrily

Eurobond inflows push up forex reserves to $23bn

Additional SDRs to give ‘meaningful’ support: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.