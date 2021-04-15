ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Pakistan

Sindh reports 8 deaths, 653 new coronavirus cases

  • The province reported 653 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.
  • This is the highest daily caseload since January 31 when the province recorded 812 infections.
BR Web Desk 15 Apr 2021

The coronavirus situation in Sindh is deteriorating with every passing day. The province reported 653 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest daily caseload since January 31 when the province recorded 812 infections.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement that overall 12,982 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 653 returned as positive.

With fresh cases, the total provincial tally of infections has reached 2,70,470, while 4,541 people have died so far to the novel virus. There were 389 recoveries today, taking the number of recovered patients in Sindh to 2,59,388.

On the national front, the deadly virus claimed 118 lives during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,872. The health facilities across the country carried out 64,685 coronavirus detection tests, through which 5,359 infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours, pushing the positivity ratio 8.34 percent.

As per the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) data, a total of 4,740 people recovered from the virus on Thursday, increasing the number of recovered patients in Pakistan to 646,652.

Sindh reports 8 deaths, 653 new coronavirus cases

