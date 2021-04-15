ANL 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.27%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
DGKC 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
EPCL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.78%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FFBL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
KAPCO 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
MLCF 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.56%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PTC 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.52%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.76%)
UNITY 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.43%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 25,813 Decreased By ▼ -34.18 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,332 Increased By ▲ 21 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,556 Increased By ▲ 11.8 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

  • Trump imposed a unilateral embargo on Iran's key export of oil, punishing any other country that bought it.
AFP 15 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Reviving the Iran nuclear deal would seem like a simple task for US President Joe Biden. Iran wants him to lift sanctions in exchange for Tehran's return to compliance.

But as Iran and the United States resume indirect talks in Vienna led by the European Union, the Biden administration faces the question of which sanctions exactly are on the table.

Further casting a shadow over the talks is an explosion at a key Iranian nuclear facility purportedly carried out by Israel, a sworn foe of the 2015 accord, which led Tehran to announce it was ramping up uranium enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels.

Sweeping sanctions in place

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, negotiated under former US president Barack Obama, promised Iran relief from sanctions if it drastically scaled back its nuclear program -- a commitment that UN inspectors said Tehran had been meeting.

Obama's successor Donald Trump called the JCPOA "the worst deal ever" and withdrew in 2018, saying the accord did not take into account other objectionable activities by Iran.

Trump imposed a unilateral embargo on Iran's key export of oil, punishing any other country that bought it.

Trump went on to impose a number of additional sanctions including declaring Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards to be a terrorist group, the first time such a designation has been given to a state entity.

Openly seeking to tie Biden's hands, the Trump administration in its final months announced a number of duplicative restrictions such as designating Iran's central bank for alleged terrorist financing in addition to previous nuclear sanctions.

