ANL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
DGKC 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
EPCL 57.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.7%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.8%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
HASCOL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
JSCL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
PAEL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.79%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.31%)
TRG 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.46%)
UNITY 30.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.11%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 14.34 (0.29%)
BR30 25,867 Increased By ▲ 19.18 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,380 Increased By ▲ 68.32 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 39.13 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US cancels Black Sea deployment of two warships: Turkey

  • These troop deployments come against the backdrop of renewed incidents between Kiev forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
AFP 15 Apr 2021

ANKARA: The United States has cancelled this week's planned deployment of two warships to the Black Sea, Turkish officials and media said Wednesday, amid high tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkish diplomatic sources said the passage of the first ship through the Bosphorus due on Wednesday did not take place.

Anadolu state news agency said both deployments, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, have been cancelled with Ankara not yet informed of any possible rescheduling.

Last week Turkey announced that it had been informed through diplomatic channels that two US warships "will pass toward the Black Sea" and remain in the region until May 4.

There was no confirmation from Washington either of the planned deployments or of their cancellation.

Washington is required to give Ankara at least 15 days notice before sending warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits under the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.

The treaty's terms allow foreign warships to stay in the Black Sea for 21 days.

US Navy ships routinely operate in the region in support of Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian-backed forces in its east since a 2014 revolution ousted the pro-Moscow leader in Kiev.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula around the same time, setting up a confrontation with the West that lingers to this day.

Last week's announcement of a US deployment of warships came as tensions between Moscow and Kiev have risen due to a build-up of Russian troops at the Ukraine border.

These troop deployments come against the backdrop of renewed incidents between Kiev forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Wednesday's news of the cancellation of the US warships' deployment came a day after US President Joe Biden talked by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During that conversation, Biden proposed a summit with Putin in a neutral country and called on Russia to "de-escalate tensions", according to the White House.

United States Turkey Ukraine Black Sea Bosphorus treaty Anadolu state news agency

US cancels Black Sea deployment of two warships: Turkey

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters