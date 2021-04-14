ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
World

Ukrainian capital Kyiv extends strict lockdown until April 30

  • "We have no other choice, otherwise the medical system will not cope with such a number of patients, otherwise there will be even more deaths," mayor Vitali Klitschko told a televised briefing.
  • However, Kyiv continues leading other regions with about 1,500 new coronavirus cases and over 40 coronavirus related deaths registered daily.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

KYIV: The Ukrainian capital Kyiv will stay in strict lockdown until April 30 as the daily number of new coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continues to climb despite tight restrictions imposed in March, the mayor said on Wednesday.

"We have no other choice, otherwise the medical system will not cope with such a number of patients, otherwise there will be even more deaths," mayor Vitali Klitschko told a televised briefing.

Earlier, in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Kyiv limited its public transport services, closed schools and kindergartens, theatres and shopping centres, and banned spectators from sporting events. It allowed cafes and restaurants to provide only takeaway food, and recommended that all state employees to work from home.

However, Kyiv continues leading other regions with about 1,500 new coronavirus cases and over 40 coronavirus related deaths registered daily.

"The epidemiological situation is not improving significantly, that is why the city will keep previously introduced restrictions," said Klitschko.

Ukraine has registered almost 1.9 million infections and 38,225 deaths since the pandemic started last year.

