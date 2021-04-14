Pakistan decides to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act in wake of deadly protests, violence across the country

(Karachi) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the government has decided to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the Anti-Terrorism Act in wake of the violent protests and deteriorating law and order situation in the country, local media reported.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Rasheed called the TLP protesters to surrender and end protests across the country.

"No case registered against TLP men regarding violence during protests will be taken back," he mentioned.

Rasheed stated that during the ongoing violence, at least two policemen have been killed while more than 300 suffered injuries.

He said that the government will not spare anyone involved in creating law and order and damaging public and private property. He said that a detailed summary will be forwarded to the federal cabinet to ban the party.

On April 12, several highways and busy roads in major cities were blocked by the workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in protest against the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore.

Protests erupted in major cities across Pakistan after the news of Rizvi’s arrest broke out that led to deadly clashes between the police and TLP activists.

The TLP had demanded of the government to expel the French ambassador and ban the import of goods from that country.

On November 16, the government had reached an agreement with the TLP to involve the parliament to decide the matter in three months. However, the government had expressed its inability to implement the agreement and sought more time. The TLP had agreed to delay its protest by two-and-a-half months to April 20.

On Sunday, the party chief, in a video message, had asked the TLP workers to be ready to launch the long march if the government failed to meet the deadline. It had prompted the government to arrest him.