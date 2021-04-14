ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
PSX ends first trading day of Ramadan in green zone

  • KSE 100 Index ended the day adding up 262.65 points at 45,311.22
Ali Ahmed 14 Apr 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the first session of the holy month of Ramadan on a positive note on Wednesday.

Indices traded in green all day long while volumes fell from the previous session. Gaining 298.83 points the PSX benchmark KSE 100 index recorded intraday high of 45,347.40. It ended the day adding up 262.65 points at 45,311.22. The KMI 30 index gathered 469.01 points ending at 74,342.87. While the KSE All Share index closed with an addition of 141.71 points at 30,707.76.

Overall market volumes fell from 473.43 million shares in last session to 341.00 million shares. First National Equities Limited (FNEL -6.87%), Media Times Limited (MDTL +15.07%) and Ghani Global Holdings (GGL +4.18%) led the volume chart. The scrips had 43.11 million shares, 20.21 million shares and 19.46 million shares traded, respectively.

Sectors driving the KSE 100 index north included Technology and Communication sector (46.96 pts), Cement sector (35.45 pts) and Oil and Gas Exploration sector (26.53 pts). Company-wise, TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG 31.75 pts), Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC 19.01 pts), and Habib Bank Limited (HBL 18.57) were top points contributors.

Whereas, the Refinery sector accumulated 2.42% in its cumulative market capitalization. Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL 7.36%), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL 1.32%) and National Refinery Limited (NRL 1.67%) all closed in green.

On the international front, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.42 percent, or 403.58 points, to 28,900.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.60 percent, or 20.25 points, to 3,416.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.41 percent, or 30.91 points, to 2,218.48.

