Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

(Karachi) Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi and discussed regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) stated.

During the meeting, COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values its relations with Japan and acknowledged its efforts for regional stability.

The Japanese Ambassador praised Pakistan's role for peace and stability in the region particularly the Afghan peace process and vowed to further enhance ties with Pakistan.

Earlier, General Bajwa and Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono discussed matters of mutual interest, military to military ties, defense and security cooperation.

Both officials agreed to enhance their defense and security cooperation. The two countries decided to vigorously promote defense cooperation and exchanges while maintaining communication between the defense officials.

In 2019, Pakistan and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense cooperation and exchanges after the 10th round of military-to-military talks at the Ministry of Defense to diversify and strengthen ties.