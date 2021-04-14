PDM reaches its logical end: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no more future and reached its logical end.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM was an unnatural alliance and everyone could see differences among the opposition parties.

He said the opposition parties were trying to protect their corruption especially the leaderships of two major parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their governmental tenures.

He said the opposition parties were blaming and exposing each other after disintegration of their alliance.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said the present government was focusing on good governance and deliverance as it was working to make the country an Islamic Welfare State.

He urged the opposition to come in the Parliament and sit together with the treasury benches for resolving the national issues as Parliament was the best and appropriate forum to address all the national issues.

Replying to a question about Kashmir, he said nobody could change the stance on the Kashmir issue, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the last session in an effective manner.

He said it was the results of the government's sincere efforts that the foreign remittances were being increased, exports were being enhanced, current account deficit was converted in to surplus and Pakistani rupee was being strengthened day by day.

The government had started several programmes and projects including Kamyab Jawan Programme, Ehsas programme, issuance of health cards and poverty alleviation to uplift the living standard of the people, he added.

He said the government would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability at any cost, adding that it had re-negotiated with International Power Producers (IPPs) and despite of facing COVID-19 a huge package was announced for booming the national construction industry as well.

He said our comprehensive policy against coronavirus was being acknowledged globally.