Pakistan
Opposition's anti-government narrative dies after PPP split from PDM
- We have given suggestions for improving the electoral process and waiting for your suggestions; go ahead, he asked the opposition.
13 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that the anti-government narrative of opposition has died after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s split from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).
In a tweet, the federal minister advised the opposition to get out of the narrative of resignations and protests now and come on reform agenda.
“We have given suggestions for improving the electoral process and waiting for your suggestions; go ahead”, he asked the opposition.
