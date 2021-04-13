Buzdar plans to launch ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ programme

LAHORE: In order to revitalize the government machinery, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to launch the ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ program.

Under this program, government departments will accomplish specific tasks, in addition to their assigned duties, and service delivery mechanisms will be made further effective and useful. The departments will be given tasks, according to public needs, and third-party feedback, as well as of the public sector institutions, will be collected. Public feedback will be directly collected about the targets assigned every week.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Monday which was attended by commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs through video link. Addressing the meeting, the CM emphasized that Punjab will be made an exemplary province with regard to public service because it is the main agenda of the democratic government. The people should not have to visit government offices for the solution of their problems and, rather, the government machinery should go to their doorsteps to serve them, he added. The rationale of this program is to assert the presence of the government at the grassroots and the deputy commissioners and other heads will have to achieve the targets of public service, CM directed.

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik briefed that government officials will be held accountable on the basis of their monthly reports and best performers will be rewarded while action will be taken on poor performance. The project priorities will be identified according to the benefit of the people and garbage will be removed from streets and other areas.

A delegation of Ulema and religious scholars including Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and Pir Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking on the occasion, the CM impressed upon the Ulema to sensitise the people about the importance of wearing facemasks as people can remain safe from coronavirus by observing necessary precautions. Saving human lives is a noble cause and the Ulema should educate the people about the importance of vaccination and following anti-corona SOPs, he continued. The five-time prayers and Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be held according to anti-corona SOPs in mosques, the CM stated adding that the health system is burdened due to the corona onslaught but implementation at the public level is not satisfactory.

Federal Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri stated that a committee of Ulema will be soon notified at the federal level while Auqaf Minister assured that the Punjab government will settle matters with the Ulema with mutual consideration. We give preference to the solidarity of the country over our children, added Pir Syed Ameen-ul-Hasnaat.

Moreover, Federal Interior Minister Sh. Rasheed Ahmed called the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest. Both took stock of development projects in Rawalpindi.

The CM agreed to the proposal of upgradation of Government Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women Rawalpindi to the university level and assured full cooperation in this regard.

