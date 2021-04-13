ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar plans to launch ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ programme

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

LAHORE: In order to revitalize the government machinery, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to launch the ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ program.

Under this program, government departments will accomplish specific tasks, in addition to their assigned duties, and service delivery mechanisms will be made further effective and useful. The departments will be given tasks, according to public needs, and third-party feedback, as well as of the public sector institutions, will be collected. Public feedback will be directly collected about the targets assigned every week.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Monday which was attended by commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs through video link. Addressing the meeting, the CM emphasized that Punjab will be made an exemplary province with regard to public service because it is the main agenda of the democratic government. The people should not have to visit government offices for the solution of their problems and, rather, the government machinery should go to their doorsteps to serve them, he added. The rationale of this program is to assert the presence of the government at the grassroots and the deputy commissioners and other heads will have to achieve the targets of public service, CM directed.

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik briefed that government officials will be held accountable on the basis of their monthly reports and best performers will be rewarded while action will be taken on poor performance. The project priorities will be identified according to the benefit of the people and garbage will be removed from streets and other areas.

A delegation of Ulema and religious scholars including Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and Pir Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking on the occasion, the CM impressed upon the Ulema to sensitise the people about the importance of wearing facemasks as people can remain safe from coronavirus by observing necessary precautions. Saving human lives is a noble cause and the Ulema should educate the people about the importance of vaccination and following anti-corona SOPs, he continued. The five-time prayers and Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be held according to anti-corona SOPs in mosques, the CM stated adding that the health system is burdened due to the corona onslaught but implementation at the public level is not satisfactory.

Federal Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri stated that a committee of Ulema will be soon notified at the federal level while Auqaf Minister assured that the Punjab government will settle matters with the Ulema with mutual consideration. We give preference to the solidarity of the country over our children, added Pir Syed Ameen-ul-Hasnaat.

Moreover, Federal Interior Minister Sh. Rasheed Ahmed called the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest. Both took stock of development projects in Rawalpindi.

The CM agreed to the proposal of upgradation of Government Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women Rawalpindi to the university level and assured full cooperation in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

program Buzdar Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per government machinery

Buzdar plans to launch ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ programme

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

SBP governor sees growth at 3pc

IMF, govt discuss situation

July-March remittances up 26pc YoY

Marketable securities: SBP unveils two more categories of PDs

PPP formally quits PDM

Sri Lanka gets emergency China loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.