World
France reports nearly 6,000 COVID-19 intensive care patients
- France also reported 385 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 176 on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll 99,135.
Updated 13 Apr 2021
PARIS: The French health ministry reported that the number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 increased by another 78 to a new 2021 record of 5,916 as a new nationwide lockdown in place for a week has yet to show an impact.
France also reported 385 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 176 on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll 99,135.
France also reported 8,536 new cases on Monday, taking the total to 5.07 million, a week-on-week increase of 4.84pc, the lowest week-on-week increase since Wednesday last week.
Over the past three weeks, the average week-on-week increase has been around 5.6pc, still far below the double-digit week-on-week increases seen throughout most of the autumn of 2020.
Protests erupt in multiple cities after TLP Chief Saad Rizvi's arrest in Lahore
France reports nearly 6,000 COVID-19 intensive care patients
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Read more stories
Comments