Germany's Merkel says third wave of pandemic may be toughest

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the current COVID-19 infection rate in the country was much too high, warning that the current third wave of the pandemic could prove to be the toughest yet.

"Testing will help us to build a bridge until vaccinations start to take effect," she said.

Speaking at the opening of the trade fair Hannover Messe 'Digital Edition', she also said that the further development of Germany's economy would depend on whether the country can bring the infection rate under control.