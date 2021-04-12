ANL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.93%)
AVN 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-5.89%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.78%)
DGKC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.05%)
EPCL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
HASCOL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.4%)
HUBC 79.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.15%)
PTC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.93%)
TRG 161.10 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.93%)
UNITY 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.6%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.2%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By ▼ -36.24 (-0.75%)
BR30 25,461 Decreased By ▼ -209.94 (-0.82%)
KSE100 44,849 Decreased By ▼ -337.24 (-0.75%)
KSE30 18,372 Decreased By ▼ -113.34 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

  • But clashes broke out again soon after as another group of several hundred protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters and were met with teargas and flash bangs.
AFP 12 Apr 2021

MINNEAPOLIS: Protests broke out Sunday night after US police fatally shot a young Black man in a suburb of Minneapolis -- where a former police officer is currently on trial for the murder of George Floyd.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis. Police fired teargas and flash bangs at the demonstrators, according to an AFP videojournalist at the scene.

The mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, told a crowd earlier Sunday evening that he called her to say he had been pulled over by police, local media reported.

Katie Wright said she heard officers tell her son to put his phone down, and then one of the officers ended the call. Soon after, her son's girlfriend told her he had been shot.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed to AFP it is "investigating an officer-involved shooting incident" in Brooklyn Center but declined to identify the victim.

According to a statement from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers pulled over a driver for a traffic violation. When they discovered he had an outstanding warrant, they tried to take him into custody.

He got back into his car, and one of the officers fired their weapon, striking the driver, who died at the scene.

A female passenger in the car suffered "non-life threatening injuries" and was transported to a local hospital, said the statement, which did not identify the woman.

A couple hundred people gathered in Brooklyn Center on Sunday evening, where they were met with police in riot gear.

Photos from the scene showed men stomping on the windshield of a police cruiser. Police fired nonlethal rounds to try to disperse the protesters, according to the Star Tribune.

After about an hour, the police presence eased, and the crowd lit candles and wrote messages such as "Justice for Daunte Wright" in chalk on the street.

Brooklyn City mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting "tragic".

"We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with force," he wrote on Twitter.

But clashes broke out again soon after as another group of several hundred protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters and were met with teargas and flash bangs.

The shooting comes during the ongoing trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of manslaughter and murder over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

Floyd's killing sparked months of protests in the United States against racism and police brutality and attracted international outrage.

George Floyd Barclays Center in Brooklyn Protests broke Brooklyn Center Daunte Wright

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters