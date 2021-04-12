World
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
12 Apr 2021
BERLIN: The number of Covid-19 infections in Germany has crossed the three million mark, according to figures published Monday by the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre.
The total number of infections now stands at 3,011,513, with 78,452 deaths, the institute said.
