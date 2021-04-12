A lot of scope for changing prisoners’ conditions: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that there is a lot of scope for changing the conditions of prisoners in jails and, apart from government resources, there is a need that philanthropists and welfare organizations should come forward to take steps for the betterment of inmates and ensure maximum practical steps in this regard.

He added that basic human rights of the prisoners should be observed in jails so that they can be brought into the mainstream of life by avoiding further torture to them. He expressed this while talking about the up-gradation and various welfare works being carried out by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan Jails in connection with Ramadan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021