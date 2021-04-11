ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
World

South Korea to resume wider use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, exclude people under 30

  • South Korea had said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend providing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.
Reuters 11 Apr 2021

SEOUL: South Korean authorities said on Sunday they will move ahead with a second-quarter coronavirus vaccination drive starting on Monday as planned after deciding to continue using AstraZeneca's vaccine for all eligible people 30 years old or over.

South Korea had said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend providing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 amid a European review over cases of blood clotting in adults.

