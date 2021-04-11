Country reports 100 more deaths amid Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD: The country on Saturday reported at least 100 deaths from Covid-19 - the second consecutive day for such grim statistics and recorded 5,139 cases during the last 24 hours.

According to National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), most of the deaths were reported from Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the 100 deaths, 93 succumbed to the disease while under treatment in a hospital, of which 31 were on ventilator support.

The highest number of Covid-19 cases has so far been recorded in Sindh at 268,284, followed by Punjab with 245,923 cases, KP with 97,318, 64,902 cases in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Balochistan with 20,178 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 14,260 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 5,103 cases.

At least 15,329 people have fallen prey to the pandemic in the country.

There are currently 4,204 critical patients of Covid-19 admitted at different hospitals in the country - the highest number of critical patients reported since the pandemic began.

With the latest statistics, the country's total number of confirmed cases stands at 715,968. Pakistan has so far recorded 15,329 corona deaths, and a total of 627,561 patients have recovered from the novel disease. The country has been undergoing smart lockdowns in all the applicable localities that report an increase in cases with authorities are urging citizens to practice all necessary standard operating procedures' (SOPs) including sanitizing one's hands and wearing mandatory facemasks.

Meanwhile, the NCOC has announced that the current restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus would be extended till April 13.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who also heads NCOC while presiding over a meeting discussed the country's coronavirus vaccine inoculation campaign during Ramazan.

It was decided that a detailed discussion and decision on non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) during Ramazan would take place on Monday.

The government has banned all kinds of indoor and outdoor gatherings including all social, cultural, political, sports gatherings, weddings and other events as the country struggles with the third wave of Covid-19.

As a precautionary measure, all types of indoor dining have been banned while outdoor dining has been permitted till 10pm.

The NCOC has also decided to ban inter-provincial road transport on weekends from April 10 to 25. The ban will only be applicable to private and public transport on the weekend.

Vehicles carrying goods, freight, medical, and other emergency services will be exempted. Pakistan Railway will continue to operate 7 days a week with 70 percent occupancy. The NCOC will review the ban on April 20 and decide further.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021