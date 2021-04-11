ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar orders provision of sugar at fixed rates

Recorder Report 11 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to take strict measures for ensuring the provision of sugar at fixed rates.

“There is an abundant stock of sugar in the province and the declining trend in sugar prices is being witnessed. A room has been established in CM and CS offices to monitor the supply of sugar and other essential items at fixed prices,” said a Punjab government’s spokesperson here on Saturday.

The chief minister will personally inspect the availability and prices of sugar and daily use commodities by visiting Ramazan bazaars. Provincial ministers and secretaries will also submit their reports on daily basis after visiting bazaars.

In this connection, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar asserted that the government will ensure the sale of sugar in the markets at a fixed price. He further said that the ex-mill price of sugar is Rs 80 per kg whereas the market rate is Rs 85 per kg.

“Sugar will be available at a subsidized rate of Rs 65 per kg in Ramazan bazaars,” he added.

According to him, under zero-tolerance policy, a crackdown is being successfully carried out against those who are creating artificial increase the price of sugar and hoarders. Inflation is a challenge but the government is determined to curb it at any cost and no one will be allowed to exploit the poor man. Increase in the prices of sugar, flour and other commodities will not be tolerated.

He further stated that all out measures will be taken to prevent the poor from the effects of inflation, adding that initiatives taken by the government to control price hike are yielding desirable results.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Chief Minister Punjab Prices of sugar subsidized rates Ramazan bazaars Buzdar orders provision sugar at fixed rates

Buzdar orders provision of sugar at fixed rates

CCP says govt should deregulate sugar prices

Country reports 100 more deaths amid Covid-19 surge

Ministry apprehends $20m WB grant lapse

SECP orders probe into PECO's affairs

Futures contracts: SECP unveils new conditions for investment by CIS

Action being taken against 17 sugar mills: Qureshi

Tareen demands constitution of 'a fair team'

Saudi Aramco in $12.4bn oil pipeline deal with EIG-led group

Free, fair environment provided: CEC

ECP issues show-cause notices to PML-N MPA, Firdous

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.