Buzdar orders provision of sugar at fixed rates

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to take strict measures for ensuring the provision of sugar at fixed rates.

“There is an abundant stock of sugar in the province and the declining trend in sugar prices is being witnessed. A room has been established in CM and CS offices to monitor the supply of sugar and other essential items at fixed prices,” said a Punjab government’s spokesperson here on Saturday.

The chief minister will personally inspect the availability and prices of sugar and daily use commodities by visiting Ramazan bazaars. Provincial ministers and secretaries will also submit their reports on daily basis after visiting bazaars.

In this connection, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar asserted that the government will ensure the sale of sugar in the markets at a fixed price. He further said that the ex-mill price of sugar is Rs 80 per kg whereas the market rate is Rs 85 per kg.

“Sugar will be available at a subsidized rate of Rs 65 per kg in Ramazan bazaars,” he added.

According to him, under zero-tolerance policy, a crackdown is being successfully carried out against those who are creating artificial increase the price of sugar and hoarders. Inflation is a challenge but the government is determined to curb it at any cost and no one will be allowed to exploit the poor man. Increase in the prices of sugar, flour and other commodities will not be tolerated.

He further stated that all out measures will be taken to prevent the poor from the effects of inflation, adding that initiatives taken by the government to control price hike are yielding desirable results.

