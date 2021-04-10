Pakistan
No compromise will be made on Kashmir dispute: FM
- The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is a peace loving country and it desires good relations with all its neighbours including India.
10 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has categorically stated that no compromise will be made on Kashmir dispute.
Talking to media persons in Multan, he pointed out that there are several UN Security Council's resolutions on the outstanding dispute which cannot be overlooked.
The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is a peace loving country and it desires good relations with all its neighbours including India.
NCOC extends existing COVID-19 restrictions till April 13
No compromise will be made on Kashmir dispute: FM
Pakistan needs economic transformation by changing incentive structure, Asad Umar
PTI, PML-N lock horns once again as polling begins for NA-75 Daska by-election
Construction industry: PM says feels contented with increased activity
Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines
SPI up 0.60pc WoW
Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP
President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law
Asim made FBR chairman
Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate
Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent
Read more stories
Comments