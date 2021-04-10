Seven fighters martyred

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Indian security forces martyred seven freedom fighters in two clashes as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) saw some of its worst fighting in over seven months, police said Friday. Five freedom fighters were killed in the occupied southern town of Shopian during one shootout that started Thursday, triggering anti-India protests in the area.

The five became trapped in a raid by security forces and two took shelter in a mosque in the Muslim-majority region. Officers sent the brother of one of the two into the mosque in a bid to persuade them to "surrender" but they refused, police said.