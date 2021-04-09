Markets
S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as tech stocks weigh
- The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.06 points, or 0.03%, at 4,096.11, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.30 points, or 0.31%, to 13,787.02 at the opening bell.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.62 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,526.19.
09 Apr 2021
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as a rise in US bond yields weighed on richly valued technology stocks a day after the S&P 500 set a record closing high.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.06 points, or 0.03%, at 4,096.11, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.30 points, or 0.31%, to 13,787.02 at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.62 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,526.19.
Biden Administration's withdrawal plan complicated by targeted Taliban attacks on covert U.S base in Afghanistan
S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as tech stocks weigh
More than 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen
Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dead age 99
People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony
SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir
Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business
Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day
Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry
Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland
Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News
Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'
Read more stories
Comments