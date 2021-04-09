Business & Finance
Petrobras minority shareholders ask for cumulative voting in assembly
- Petrobras also said in a securities filing that minority shareholders proposed a new candidate for the board, banker Jose Joao Abdalla Filho, owner of Banco Classico and energy and agribusiness companies. His name was proposed by investment funds holding Petrobras shares.
09 Apr 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said on Friday a group representing 5% of its shareholders has demanded the adoption of a cumulative voting system for the election of its board.
Petrobras also said in a securities filing that minority shareholders proposed a new candidate for the board, banker Jose Joao Abdalla Filho, owner of Banco Classico and energy and agribusiness companies. His name was proposed by investment funds holding Petrobras shares.
Biden Administration's withdrawal plan complicated by targeted Taliban attacks on covert U.S base in Afghanistan
Petrobras minority shareholders ask for cumulative voting in assembly
More than 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen
Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dead age 99
People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony
SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir
Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business
Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day
Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry
Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland
Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News
Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'
Read more stories
Comments