ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Argentine Senate gives approval for wage tax cut measure

  • Workers who earn up to 150,000 pesos per month ($1,624) will be exempt from paying income tax, under the measure.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

BUENOS AIRES: The Argentine Senate gave final legislative approval to a wage tax cut to benefit more than one million workers hard hit by recession and high inflation, and was expected to be swiftly signed into law by Peronist President Alberto Fernandez.

The lower house approved the government-backed tax cut last month. Argentina is trying to end a three-year recession that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and double-digit inflation that is particularly punishing for the poor.

There were 66 Senate votes in favor, none against and one abstention.

Workers who earn up to 150,000 pesos per month ($1,624) will be exempt from paying income tax, under the measure.

The change will benefit 1.27 million people, the government says.

The left-leaning Peronist coalition hopes to gain favor with voters ahead of October congressional elections. The new regulation will be retroactive to January 1 of this year.

Argentine coronavirus pandemic Argentine Senate Peronist coalition wage tax

Argentine Senate gives approval for wage tax cut measure

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters