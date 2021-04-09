ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Motorway from Samundari to Sahiwal to be constructed

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the construction of a motorway from Samundari to Sahiwal at a cost of Rs9 billion is being planned, which will be linked to the Lahore-Karachi motorway.

He expressed these views while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of carpeting of Lahore-Sahiwal Road at a cost of Rs3 billion here on Thursday. National Highway General Manager Iftikhar Ahmad Sajid, National Highway Director Mohammad Imran Khan, National Highway Deputy Director Rana Muhammad Nadeem, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Overseas Commission Punjab Vice-Chairman Waseem Ramey and Rai Hassan Nawaz were present on the occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, the Governor further said that the work on the construction and repair of all GT roads in Punjab has started. “Previous governments only selected a few cities for development projects, but our government initiated development projects in both urban and rural areas. Moreover, practical steps are being taken to improve health and education sectors,” he added.

According to him, to provide shelters to homeless people the PTI government has expedited the work on the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate scheme in Lahore on April 12. Houses will be provided to the people, including government employees, on easy instalments without any political discrimination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Imran Khan PTI Government Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Karachi motorway Dr Shakeel Ahmad

Motorway from Samundari to Sahiwal to be constructed

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

PM proposes 5-point roadmap to materialize D-8 vision

IMF projects $23.635bn exports, $46.168bn imports

39-month EFF programme: Govt hasn’t approached IMF for renegotiation: Rigo

IMF estimates financing needs at $23.643bn

Fund projects 8.7pc average CPI inflation

Power base tariff to be further raised, govt told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.