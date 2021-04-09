Motorway from Samundari to Sahiwal to be constructed

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the construction of a motorway from Samundari to Sahiwal at a cost of Rs9 billion is being planned, which will be linked to the Lahore-Karachi motorway.

He expressed these views while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of carpeting of Lahore-Sahiwal Road at a cost of Rs3 billion here on Thursday. National Highway General Manager Iftikhar Ahmad Sajid, National Highway Director Mohammad Imran Khan, National Highway Deputy Director Rana Muhammad Nadeem, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Overseas Commission Punjab Vice-Chairman Waseem Ramey and Rai Hassan Nawaz were present on the occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, the Governor further said that the work on the construction and repair of all GT roads in Punjab has started. “Previous governments only selected a few cities for development projects, but our government initiated development projects in both urban and rural areas. Moreover, practical steps are being taken to improve health and education sectors,” he added.

According to him, to provide shelters to homeless people the PTI government has expedited the work on the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate scheme in Lahore on April 12. Houses will be provided to the people, including government employees, on easy instalments without any political discrimination.

