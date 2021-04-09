ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Upward trend persists

BR Research 09 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday after market close, PKR continued to go up against USD in both interbank and open markets but at a decreasing rate. However, it went up against Euro as well in the open market after losing ground yesterday.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.80 and 152.90 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas as well for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.90 and 153.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 179.50 and 181 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and selling closing at 41.55 and 41.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and selling closing at 40.45 and 40.75 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 152.90
Open Offer     Rs 153.40
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 152.80
Offer Rate     Rs 152.90
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Thursday.

Following a slight decrease in the buyers’ interest, the greenback marginally declined its worth during the trading session and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 153.00 and Rs 154.40 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the rupee maintained its upward journey for the third consecutive day against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates further slid from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 211.00 and Rs 212.80 to Rs 209.50 and Rs 211.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 30paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling) against last rate of Rs153.80(buying) and Rs 153.90(selling).

It closed at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE usd to pkr today dollar to pkr interbank dollar exchange rate pakistan

THE RUPEE: Upward trend persists

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

PM proposes 5-point roadmap to materialize D-8 vision

IMF projects $23.635bn exports, $46.168bn imports

39-month EFF programme: Govt hasn’t approached IMF for renegotiation: Rigo

IMF estimates financing needs at $23.643bn

Fund projects 8.7pc average CPI inflation

Power base tariff to be further raised, govt told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.