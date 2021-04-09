THE RUPEE: Upward trend persists

KARACHI: On Thursday after market close, PKR continued to go up against USD in both interbank and open markets but at a decreasing rate. However, it went up against Euro as well in the open market after losing ground yesterday.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.80 and 152.90 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas as well for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.90 and 153.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 179.50 and 181 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and selling closing at 41.55 and 41.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and selling closing at 40.45 and 40.75 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 152.90 Open Offer Rs 153.40 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 152.80 Offer Rate Rs 152.90 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Thursday.

Following a slight decrease in the buyers’ interest, the greenback marginally declined its worth during the trading session and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 153.00 and Rs 154.40 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the rupee maintained its upward journey for the third consecutive day against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates further slid from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 211.00 and Rs 212.80 to Rs 209.50 and Rs 211.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 30paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling) against last rate of Rs153.80(buying) and Rs 153.90(selling).

It closed at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

