09 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 8, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,788.45
High: 4,792.66
Low: 4,713.01
Net Change: (+) 98.16
Volume ('000): 348,269
Value ('000): 17,245,825
Makt Cap 1,344,429,749,489
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,238.53
NET CH. (+) 152.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,478.08
NET CH. (+) 124.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,557.47
NET CH. (+) 45.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,920.71
NET CH. (+) 50.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,636.98
NET CH. (+) 166.61
------------------------------------
As on: 8-April-2021
====================================
