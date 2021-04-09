KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 8, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,788.45 High: 4,792.66 Low: 4,713.01 Net Change: (+) 98.16 Volume ('000): 348,269 Value ('000): 17,245,825 Makt Cap 1,344,429,749,489 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,238.53 NET CH. (+) 152.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,478.08 NET CH. (+) 124.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,557.47 NET CH. (+) 45.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,920.71 NET CH. (+) 50.46 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,636.98 NET CH. (+) 166.61 ------------------------------------ As on: 8-April-2021 ====================================

