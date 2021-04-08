World
Saudi Arabia signs agreements for 7 new solar projects
- The projects will have more than 3,600 megawatt capacity, in addition to the projects of Sakaka and Dumat al-Jandal.
08 Apr 2021
LONDON: Saudi Arabia signed Power Purchase Agreements for seven new solar power projects in various regions in the country that will power more than 600,000 households, state news agency SPA quoted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying on Thursday.
The projects will have more than 3,600 megawatt capacity, in addition to the projects of Sakaka and Dumat al-Jandal.
There is need to change current COVID-19 vaccination strategies, PM Khan tells D-8 summit session
Saudi Arabia signs agreements for 7 new solar projects
Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar
PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad
World food price index rises in March for 10th month running
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours
US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package
International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery
Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'
Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes
ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet
Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties
Read more stories
Comments