IHC disposes of Shaukat Tareen's petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition of former finance minister Shaukat Tareen seeking early hearing of NAB appeals against his acquittal in rental power references.

The court instructed that the petition regarding the acquittal of accused were not being fixed for hearing these days in line of COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case of Shaukat Tareen.

The court said that the registrar office would fix such petitions for hearing after the situation got normalized.

The court, subsequently, disposed of the case with above instruction.

It may be mentioned here that a trial court had acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ex-finance minister Shaukat Tareen in Sahiwal and Pirangheb rental power references. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had challenged the decision of accountability court before IHC.