ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Jiangxi Copper no longer pursuing Malaysia scrap project

  • Chinese copper producer had planned to process scrap in Sabah.
  • Copper prices to stay high on strong China demand – chairman.
  • Firm's Guixi smelter still profitable at decade-low TC/RCs- CFO.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

BEIJING: China's Jiangxi Copper Co is not building or investing in a previously planned project to make refined copper from scrap in eastern Malaysia, the company's chairman Zheng Gaoqing said on Thursday.

Zheng's predecessor Long Ziping had said in 2019 that Jiangxi Copper wanted to build the processing plant in the Malaysian state of Sabah on the island of Borneo, for easy onward shipment to top copper consumer China, but there has been no update on the scheme since.

Asked about its status in an online Q&A for investors, Zheng said Jiangxi Copper "is not building a copper recycling plant" in Sabah.

He did not provide a reason for the move, although a source with knowledge of the matter said the project was cancelled because Malaysia was following China in only allowing high-quality scrap imports, making the idea of processing low-grade scrap in Sabah impossible.

Meanwhile, Jiangxi Copper's raw material procurement channels will be expanded based on the market situation, amid tight copper concentrate supply, Chief Financial Officer Yu Tong said.

The company's main Guixi smelter is still profitable at decade-low treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), which are paid to smelters to process copper concentrate into refined metal, he added, with production costs falling year after year.

Spot treatment charges in China are currently around $30 a tonne.

On copper prices, which remain near $9,000 a tonne after hitting a 9-1/2 year high of $9,617 in February, Zheng said he expected them to move at high levels due to historically low inventories and strong demand from the infrastructure and new energy sectors in China.

global refined copper market China's Jiangxi Copper Co Zheng Gaoqing refined copper

Jiangxi Copper no longer pursuing Malaysia scrap project

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters