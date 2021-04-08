ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
THE RUPEE: Gain vs USD continues

BR Research 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday after market close, PKR continued to gain value against USD in both interbank and open markets. However, it went down against Euro while going up against AED and SR in open market. At the time of writing of this report, dollar was hovering near two week low on Wednesday after US bond yields stabilised and market was awaiting response from Federal Reserve meeting to chart dollar’s future path.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.90 and 153 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas as well for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153 and 153.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupees for both buying and selling closing at 180 and 181.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and selling closing at 40.50 and 40.80 respectively.

Open Bid       Rs 153.00
Open Offer     Rs 153.50
Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday.

Bid Rate       Rs 152.90
Offer Rate     Rs 153.00
RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation, and it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.50 respectively.

Moreover, the rupee continued its upward slide for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates declined from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 211.50 and Rs 213.00 to Rs 211.00 and Rs 212.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 20paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.80(buying) and Rs 153.90(selling) against last rate of Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.20(selling).

It closed at Rs153.80(buying) and Rs 153.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

