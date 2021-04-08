THE RUPEE: Gain vs USD continues

KARACHI: On Wednesday after market close, PKR continued to gain value against USD in both interbank and open markets. However, it went down against Euro while going up against AED and SR in open market. At the time of writing of this report, dollar was hovering near two week low on Wednesday after US bond yields stabilised and market was awaiting response from Federal Reserve meeting to chart dollar’s future path.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.90 and 153 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas as well for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153 and 153.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupees for both buying and selling closing at 180 and 181.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and selling closing at 40.50 and 40.80 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 153.00 Open Offer Rs 153.50 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 152.90 Offer Rate Rs 153.00 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation, and it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.50 respectively.

Moreover, the rupee continued its upward slide for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates declined from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 211.50 and Rs 213.00 to Rs 211.00 and Rs 212.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 20paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.80(buying) and Rs 153.90(selling) against last rate of Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.20(selling).

It closed at Rs153.80(buying) and Rs 153.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021