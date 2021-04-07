Business & Finance
Indonesia March tin exports up 33.1% y/y
07 Apr 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia's refined tin exports in March jumped 33.1% compared to the same month last year, data from the country's Trade Ministry showed on Wednesday.
On a monthly basis, tin shipment from Indonesia rose 40.1%, the data showed.
