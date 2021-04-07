ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.96%)
ASL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
AVN 86.70 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (6.24%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.08%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.61%)
KAPCO 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.91 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.47%)
TRG 140.20 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.31%)
UNITY 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,740 Decreased By ▼ -8.54 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,637 Increased By ▲ 100.04 (0.41%)
KSE100 44,316 Decreased By ▼ -88.58 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,178 Decreased By ▼ -67.86 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool will have a chance when Real come to a 'proper stadium'

  • "It must be a really tricky task for Real at Anfield with or without supporters," Klopp said.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

Liverpool have a mountain to climb to reach the Champions League semi-finals after losing 3-1 to Real Madrid on Tuesday but manager Juergen Klopp says they have a chance to turn the tables when they host the second leg at a "proper stadium" next week.

Vinicius Jr. and Marco Asensio put Real ahead before the break at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, and while Mohamed Salah grabbed an away goal in the second half poor defending allowed the Spanish side to net a third.

Winning the Champions League might be the only avenue for Liverpool to return to the competition next season as they are struggling to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League which would bring automatic qualification.

Asked about the challenge of chasing a top-four spot and trying to come back in the tie against Madrid, Klopp said his team cannot pick and choose their battles.

"We have to go for everything," he told reporters. "It's not like we can now make the decision after that game there's no chance in the Champions League anymore.

"In the Premier League, we can't change it every week. We have to fight until the end and we will.

"This is a good result for Real and it's not that we have any kind of advantage, but with each day, each minute ... until the next game the 3-1 will not be that good anymore for Real and not that bad anymore for us because there's a chance."

Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona in the semi-finals in 2019 but in the second leg they will be unable to count on the atmosphere at Anfield, where they have lost their last six Premier League games.

Despite the absence of fans, Klopp said his team would be far more comfortable than they were at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, which Madrid are using while the Sanitago Bernabeu undergoes renovation work.

"It must be a really tricky task for Real at Anfield with or without supporters," Klopp said.

"This here was really strange, it was really difficult, a different situation with the stadium, but Anfield is at least a proper stadium and that will be good for us."

Real Madrid Champions League Juergen Klopp Liverpool Mohamed Salah Alfredo di Stefano stadium.

Liverpool will have a chance when Real come to a 'proper stadium'

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters