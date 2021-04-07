ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.96%)
ASL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
AVN 86.70 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (6.24%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.08%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.61%)
KAPCO 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.91 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.47%)
TRG 140.20 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.31%)
UNITY 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,740 Decreased By ▼ -8.54 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,637 Increased By ▲ 100.04 (0.41%)
KSE100 44,316 Decreased By ▼ -88.58 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,178 Decreased By ▼ -67.86 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chile president enacts election postponement

  • Last October, Chileans voted overwhelmingly in favor of rewriting the constitution.
AFP 07 Apr 2021

SANTIAGO: Chile's President Sebastian Pinera enacted a law Tuesday to postpone by five weeks an election to choose a commission to rewrite the country's dictatorship-era constitution, amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

The vote was to have taken place on Sunday, but Pinera proposed that it be delayed, and received the backing of parliament.

"We did not think it prudent or convenient to hold elections this coming weekend," Pinera said as he signed the bill in Santiago.

The election to decide the members of a Constituent Assembly who will rewrite the constitution -- which has been in effect since the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-90) -- will now take place on May 15 or 16.

Campaigning would be suspended until April 28.

Pinera said the reasons for the postponement were "taking care of the health of our compatriots and secondly, taking care of the health of our democracy."

Chile has notched record new daily infections recently, regularly topping 8,000 -- a much higher number than during the first wave of the pandemic and despite a fast advancing vaccination campaign.

Last October, Chileans voted overwhelmingly in favor of rewriting the constitution.

It had been one of the major demands when social unrest that lasted for months broke out in October 2019.

Chile military dictator Augusto Pinochet Constituent Assembly President Sebastian Pinera

Chile president enacts election postponement

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters