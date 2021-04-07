China’s blue-chip index slips

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip index retreated on Tuesday, pressured by healthcare and consumer companies, as upbeat economic data raised worries of policy tightening.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 5,140.34, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,482.97.

As of last close, the CSI300 had rebounded nearly 6% from a recent trough hit on March 25, while SSEC had gained more than 4% in the same period.

Falling the most on Tuesday, the CSI300 healthcare index and CSI300 consumer discretionary index dropped 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

Recent economic data has been robust, but analysts warn that it could lead to concerns of inflation and policy tightening.

A recovery in China’s services sector picked up speed in March as firms hired more workers and business optimism surged, although inflationary pressures remained, a private sector survey showed.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.3, its highest since December, and well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

If China’s inflation and GDP growth data, due later this month, beat expectations, policy tightening worries will be kindled, Huaan Securities said in a report.

Analysts said foreign investors becoming net sellers via the Stock Connect last week weighed on short-term sentiment and as the issuance of new mutual funds slowed substantially.