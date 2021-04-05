Rs 1.6bn release for petroleum sector projects under PSDP

The government has released Rs1.686 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year to execute petroleum sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21).

As per details, the latest official data showed a slight readjustment in funds’ allocation and releases, an amount of Rs1.686bn had been provided against a total allocation of Rs 1.821.520bn for the execution of the projects for five ongoing projects.

Out of the allocated amount, Rs100 million will be used for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Core house (PETCORE), Rs 6.524 million for exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, Rs303.160 million for supply of 13.5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, Rs1,153 million for the supply of 30 MMCFD gas at the doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs100 million for up-gradation of HDIP’s POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad.

While Rs123.476 million had been kept for three new schemes, out of which Rs48 million were allocated for the establishment of National Minerals Data Centre, Rs20 million for geological mapping of 50 Toposheets (out of 354 unmapped Toposheets) of outcrop area of Balochistan and Rs55.476 million for strengthening, up-gradation and ISO certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi.