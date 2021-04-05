ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,778
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
687,908
502024hr
Sindh
266,378
Punjab
231,073
Balochistan
19,734
Islamabad
60,911
KPK
91,439
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Single portal and single return’: FBR, PRAs agree to ink MoU on 7th

Sohail Sarfraz 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and all provincial revenue authorities have principally agreed to ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on April 7th (Wednesday) for the implementation of "single portal and single return," for ease of doing business and harmonisation of sales tax.

Sources told Business Recorder, here on Sunday that the MoU was expected to be signed at the FBR headquarters between the tax authorities of the FBR and the provincial tax authorities on April 7th.

Due to the growing Covid-19 situation in the federal capital, some provincial authorities may sign the MoU through Zoom/Skype.

The MoU is expected to be signed by the FBR, the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB), the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), and the Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA).

According to the sources, the provinces have principally agreed with the FBR on the implementation of "single portal and single return".

It is an understanding between the federation and the provinces, but there is no specific date for the launching of the single portal or enforcing single return form for all the taxpayers.

All provincial revenue authorities have fully supported the development and implementation of "single portal and single return," and had repeatedly emphasised upon the FBR to move quickly for completion of the task.

Sources said that the FBR was expected to make some formal announcements and share details of the MoU.

All the provincial revenue authorities have also supported the development and implementation of "single portal and single return" by the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) for ease of doing business.

The GST harmonisation across the country would bring about efficiencies in revenues collection besides enhancing ease of doing business, the sources added.

All provincial revenue authorities have continued to cooperate with the federal government for harmonisation of sales tax laws and procedures including the common definition of goods and services, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mou FBR revenue memorandum of understanding Single portal and single return PRAs harmonisation

‘Single portal and single return’: FBR, PRAs agree to ink MoU on 7th

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Proposed SOEs (Governance and Operation) Bill 2021: Centre seeks indemnity for directors, CEO

ATC judge, wife and two children killed in firing

Ramazan will begin on 14th, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.