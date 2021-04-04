ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
DBS co-leads $625m finance deal in Indonesia battery metals project

Reuters 04 Apr 2021

HANOI: Singapore bank DBS Group said on Thursday it has co-led a group of lenders in a $625 million financing deal for a battery nickel and cobalt project in Indonesia.

The project by PT Halmahera Persada Lygend (PT HPAL) is expected to be the first smelter in Indonesia to use high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) technology to produce nickel and cobalt chemicals used in making batteries for electric vehicles.

It is one of several Indonesian projects closely-watched by a global market hungry for affordable and timely supply from Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of nickel ore and a fast growing supplier of nickel products.

The transaction supports Indonesia’s ambitions for the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing industry, Tan Su Shan, Group Head of Institutional Banking and President Commissioner for PT Bank DBS Indonesia, said.

She said the bank was keen to help companies in high-growth industries, such as PT HPAL, which are also “mindful of their environmental, social and governance impact”.

DBS, Southeast Asia’s biggest bank, said it has committed to finance S$50 billion ($37.13 billion) in clean energy projects by 2024, after closing S$9.6 billion in sustainable financing transactions in 2020, up 81% year-on-year.

The lender said it has joined BNP Paribas to lead a consortium with seven other banks to launch a $600 million term loan facility and a $25 million working capital facility in a seven-year deal for the HPAL project.

The other lenders were Indonesia’s Bank Mandiri, Bank Negara Indonesia, OCBC NISP, Bank Central Asia, Malaysia’s Maybank, Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd.

Based in Indonesia’s Obi island, the HPAL project is a joint-venture between China’s Lygend Mining and Indonesia’s Harita Group.

“PT HPAL is committed to controlling the use of energy sources in every step of our production processes in pursuit of good environmental governance through implementation of low emission technology,” a PT HPAL spokesman said.

