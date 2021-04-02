ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
AVN 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EPCL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FCCL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.05%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.34%)
HUBC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.39 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.92%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.16%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 138.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.86%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 14.42 (0.3%)
BR30 24,449 Increased By ▲ 15.62 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,475 Increased By ▲ 47.16 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,258 Increased By ▲ 15.39 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's Organic Meat Company gets approval to Export beef to China

  • “This process will enable us to access more markets for value-added meat products,” the company added.
Ali Ahmed 02 Apr 2021

The Organic Meat Company Ltd. (TOMCL), Pakistan’s meat processing company has been granted approval by the Chinese customs authorities to export heat-treated beef to China.

“We would like to inform you that The Organic Meat Company Limited has received approvals and has been granted registration by Chinese customs authorities for export of heat treated beef meat to the People's Republic of China,” informed TOMCL in a statement on Friday.

The company said that it has pioneered the heat treatment process, which allows the removal of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) virus from beef meat. “This process will enable us to access more markets for value-added meat products,” it added.

Back in December, The Organic Meat Company Ltd became the first company from Pakistan to be approved by a multinational food processing company for the supply of meat from Pakistan, after it was awarded an approximately US$ 3.9 Million contract to supply frozen boneless meat to the biggest food processor in the Middle East.

The Organic Meat Company Ltd., incorporated in 2010, is a high-quality Halal meat processor and exporter. The company started its operation in 2011 with two initial products, fresh chilled beef and mutton, and frozen boneless meat. TOMCL is also the first and only company to be approved by Saudi Arabia and Drug Authority (SFDA) to export frozen meat via sea to Saudi Arabia.

China Pakistan the organic meat company meat export heat treated beef

Pakistan's Organic Meat Company gets approval to Export beef to China

Pakistan reports 5234 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate hits 10.43%

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan next week; Afghan peace process, trade on the agenda

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters