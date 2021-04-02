Pakistan's Organic Meat Company gets approval to Export beef to China

The Organic Meat Company Ltd. (TOMCL), Pakistan’s meat processing company has been granted approval by the Chinese customs authorities to export heat-treated beef to China.

“We would like to inform you that The Organic Meat Company Limited has received approvals and has been granted registration by Chinese customs authorities for export of heat treated beef meat to the People's Republic of China,” informed TOMCL in a statement on Friday.

The company said that it has pioneered the heat treatment process, which allows the removal of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) virus from beef meat. “This process will enable us to access more markets for value-added meat products,” it added.

Back in December, The Organic Meat Company Ltd became the first company from Pakistan to be approved by a multinational food processing company for the supply of meat from Pakistan, after it was awarded an approximately US$ 3.9 Million contract to supply frozen boneless meat to the biggest food processor in the Middle East.

The Organic Meat Company Ltd., incorporated in 2010, is a high-quality Halal meat processor and exporter. The company started its operation in 2011 with two initial products, fresh chilled beef and mutton, and frozen boneless meat. TOMCL is also the first and only company to be approved by Saudi Arabia and Drug Authority (SFDA) to export frozen meat via sea to Saudi Arabia.