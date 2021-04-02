Markets
Fiat Chrysler Canada auto sales rise 4pc in first quarter
- The carmaker said it had sold 46,077 vehicles, up from 44,140 a year earlier.
02 Apr 2021
Fiat Chrysler Canada on Thursday posted a 4pc rise in auto sales for the first quarter, signalling a recovery from a pandemic-driven slump a year earlier.
Comments