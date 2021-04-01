ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Pakistan

PSX loses 159 points to close at 44,428 points

  • As many as 391 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 102 of them recorded gain and 278 sustained losses.
APP 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 159.75 points, with negative change of 0.36 per cent, closing at 44,428.10 points against 44,587.85 points on the last working day.

A total 313,508,511 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 443,904,837 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.433 billion against Rs25.921 billion the previous day.

As many as 391 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 102 of them recorded gain and 278 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 30,343,500 shares and price per share of Rs10.46, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 25,437,400 and price per share of Rs150.21 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 17,929,000 and price per share of Rs23.62.

Service Ind. Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs84.05 per share, closing at Rs1204.73 followed by Gatron Ind., share prices of which increased by Rs30, closing at Rs579.99.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum decrease of Rs84 per share, closing at Rs1900 whereas Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the decrease of Rs56.34 per share, closing at Rs981.66.

