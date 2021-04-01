World
Merkel urges Germans to celebrate Easter quietly
- "It should be a quiet Easter, with those closest to you, with very reduced contact. I urge you to refrain from all non-essential travel," Merkel said in a video message, adding this was the only way to help the doctors and nurses fighting the virus.
01 Apr 2021
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to celebrate Easter quietly, reduce contacts and not travel unless absolutely necessary to try to stop a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which she said was now threatening younger people.
"It should be a quiet Easter, with those closest to you, with very reduced contact. I urge you to refrain from all non-essential travel," Merkel said in a video message, adding this was the only way to help the doctors and nurses fighting the virus.
Federal Cabinet rejects summary of sugar & cotton import from India
Merkel urges Germans to celebrate Easter quietly
Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet
Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March
CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Read more stories
Comments