Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 24,300
- The reported death toll rose by 201 to 76,543, the tally showed.
01 Apr 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 24,300 to 2,833,173, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
