ANL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.03%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 86.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-4.12%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.95%)
DGKC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
EPCL 53.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.64%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
HUBC 80.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
PAEL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
TRG 149.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.8%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,757 Decreased By ▼ -12.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 24,797 Decreased By ▼ -143.45 (-0.58%)
KSE100 44,486 Decreased By ▼ -102.11 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,238 Decreased By ▼ -31.06 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn jumps to highest since 2013 on lower US planting outlook

  • The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 soybean supplier.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures climbed more than 3% on Thursday to hit their highest since 2013, as the market was buoyed by smaller-than-expected US planting.

Soybeans rose to their highest in nearly a month, while wheat gained 0.9%, advancing for a second consecutive session. "We were not expecting this planting estimate," said one Singapore-based feed grains trader.

"The market is extending gains today but we are not sure if buyers are going to jump in to cover positions at these levels, not just yet. Even South Koreans and Japanese, who are not that price sensitive, are unlikely to get into the market immediately."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 2.9% to $5.80-1/2 a bushel, as of 0314 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 2013 at $5.85 a bushel earlier in the session.

Soybeans were little changed at $14.37 a bushel, having risen earlier on Thursday to their highest since March 8, and wheat gained 0.9% to $6.23-3/4 a bushel.

US farmers plan to sow 91.144 million acres with corn this year, the most since 2016, and 87.600 million acres with soybeans, the most since 2018, according to the US Department of Department of Agriculture (USDA).

However, both estimates were well below analyst expectations of 93.208 million corn acres and 89.996 million soybean acres.

Smaller-than-expected planting of the two main cash crops in the United States would heighten concerns about global food and animal feed supplies after importers and domestic processors loaded up on grain and oilseeds earlier this year.

The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 soybean supplier.

The USDA's quarterly grain stocks report noted levels near analyst expectations, with US March 1 corn stocks pegged at 7.701 billion bushels, slightly lower than analyst predictions, while soybean stocks of 1.564 billion bushels were slightly higher than anticipated.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

CBOT wheat Chicago wheat CHICAGO CBOT corn CBOT soybean Chicago corn Chicago Cubs Chicago Board

Corn jumps to highest since 2013 on lower US planting outlook

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters