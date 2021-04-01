ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Donors face $10bn aid appeal at Syria conference

AFP 01 Apr 2021

BRUSSELS: International donors on Tuesday pushed to meet a United Nations call for $10 billion in aid for Syria and refugees in neighbouring countries, as demands for assistance rise after a decade of conflict.

Germany led the way at a two-day video conference by vowing to contribute 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion), ahead of $600 million from the United States.

“The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years. Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments — here, today,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

The UN warns the need for aid has increased on the back of the coronavirus pandemic and a slump in the value of the Syrian pound. That is despite the intensity of the fighting dropping inside in Syria after the Russia-backed forces of President Bashar al-Assad have reconquered most of the country.

The UN says that over $10 billion is needed in 2021 — $4.2 billion for humanitarian relief inside Syria, and the rest for refugees sheltering in the region.

“For 10 years, Syrians have endured death, destruction, displacement and deprivation,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message. “And things are getting worse, not better. More than 13 million people need humanitarian assistance to survive this year. That’s over 20 percent more than last year, and the majority of the population is now facing hunger.”

The fifth Brussels Conference on Syria, co-hosted by the European Union and the UN, brings together more than 50 countries and 30 international organisations in the biggest annual drive for pledges to assist those hit by the war.

The total amount of money pledged is set to be announced at 1800 GMT on Tuesday. Syria’s neighbours including Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq struggle to cope with the burden of housing most of the millions of refugees who have fled the conflict.

Overall the UN says that 24 million people need support in Syria and across the region — a rise of four million from last year.

The previous donor conference last June overall raised pledges of $5.5 billion for 2020, according to the United Nations.

The European Commission counted a total of $7.7 billion, with just under a third carried forward to 2021.

Coronavirus Antonio Guterres Heiko Maas Bashar al Assad European Commission coronavirus pandemic UNITED NATION

Donors face $10bn aid appeal at Syria conference

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

SRO issued to amend rules: There can be no proceedings against legally valid declarations

PM seeks ‘climate finance’ for Pakistan

PIA’s Roosevelt hotel: MoF for consulting NAB before making payment

PSMA seeks exemption of ST on local supplies

APTMA opposes ECC decision

POL products’ prices reduced

WTO hikes 2021 trade growth forecast

FIRs against Tareen, son registered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.