South Korean mills buy some 80,000 tonnes of wheat from US

HAMBURG”: A group of South Korean flour mills bought some 80,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada in a tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

A range of different wheat types were bought by the mills for shipment between July 1 and July 31, they said.

Some 50,000 tonnes was bought from the United States and around 30,000 tonnes from Canada.

Seller of the US wheat was said to be trading house CHS. The wheat was all bought on an FOB basis.

The US purchase involved 21,900 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9.5% to 10.5% protein bought at an estimated $245.71 a tonne, 2,200 tonnes of soft white wheat of a maximum 8.5% protein bought at $249.39, 10,530 tonnes of hard red winter of a minimum 11.5% protein bought at $251.59 a tonne and 15,370 tonnes of northern spring wheat of 14% minimum protein bought at $267.30 a tonne.