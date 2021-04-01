No PR employee will be removed from service: CEO

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Mamon has said that no employee of Pakistan Railways will be removed from service. All the employees will be adjusted according to requirement and work load of their respective divisions.

The CEO was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Trade Union Grand Alliance, here on Wednesday at his office at Railways headquarters. He further said that promotion process of the employees would not stop and vacant posts would also be filled as per merit.

After this assurance, All Pakistan Trade Union Grand Alliance announced to postpone their protest movement and sit-in which was scheduled on 7th April in Rawalpindi. The delegation assured the chief executive officer that the trade union would utilize their energies and resources to make Pakistan Railways a profitable organization.

Mian Mehmood Ali President, Muhammad Sarfraz, Ch Anyat Ali Gujjar, Ch Muhammad Anwer, Muhammad Asim and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.

